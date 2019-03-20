Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water on Wednesday said their bulk water network that supplies their customers remains stable during load shedding and they were managing demand as normal. They said they were monitoring possible impacts that may occur as a consequence of load shedding.

Media Relations Manager, Justice Mohale said certain municipalities within the Johannesburg area of supply have also experienced electricity infrastructure failures; these have posed no risk to their network.

"In the event that load shedding levels are elevated and/or prolonged, Rand Water will timeously communicate the impacts," said Mohale.

"We have noted that some municipalities have already advised consumers to reduce their consumption of water in this respect, and the advice is duly reiterated."

Mohale said the were urging all residents to use water wisely.

