PRETORIA - Rand Water on Wednesday appealed to communities to use water sparingly, as the utility battles high demand inspired the high temperatures being experienced in provinces including Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the North West. "Rand Water is working hard to manage the water demand requirements of our municipal and industrial customers in Gauteng, North West, Free State and Mpumalanga provinces. However, the current combination of extremely high temperatures and virtually no rainfall within our area of supply has resulted in high water consumption levels, which is placing a significant amount of stress on our system," said spokesperson Justice Mohale.

"The normal expected equitable water supply is 4370 megalitres per day. However, the average consumption is 4900 megalitres per day. At 4370 megalitres per day, everyone has supply and in the past few months, we have been operating at this demand level. The current demand at 4900 megalitres per day is 530 megalitres per day more than what is required; this is unsustainable and will result in water supply interruptions."

Mohale said Rand Water is now implementing restrictions to various areas in a bid to bring down the demand.

"This is aimed at ensuring equitable supply and system stability. Consumers too must also play their part by using water sparingly and protecting this vital commodity. Water savings tips that can be implemented easily in households are available on our website – www.randwater.co.za," said Mohale.