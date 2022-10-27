Re-election of Xi Jinping augurs well for China-South Africa unparalleled ties: Ambassador Chen

Pretoria - Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong said the just-ended 20th CPC National Congress drew a blueprint for China’s development and will bring new opportunities for the further growth of China-South Africa relations. Speaking on Thursday at an event dubbed the High-Level Dialogue on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Chen told the several delegates in attendance at the Chinese Embassy that the re-election of Xi Jinping as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee represents the people’s wish and augurs well for China-South Africa ties.

“First, it is important to strengthen the exchange of experience in governance. The success of the 20th CPC National Congress provides broad space for China and South Africa to strengthen exchanges of experience and connect development strategies,” said Chen. “China is ready for more high-level visits, inter-party exchanges and institutionalised exchanges with South Africa. We are ready to share experience in poverty reduction, development and revitalisation with your side and to jointly enhance governance capacity through mutual learning. Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong with “Pretoria News” editor Mahasha Piet Rampedi at the High-Level Dialogue on the just-ended 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Picture: Supplied “Secondly, it is important to deepen win-win co-operation. China will remain committed to developing the real economy, and advance new industrialisation and a high level of opening up,” the Chinese diplomat said.

The event was also addressed by delegates including treasurer general and acting secretary-general of the ANC Paul Mashatile; Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga; chairperson of the ANC sub-committee on international relations and Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu; and Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane addressing the Chinese Embassy’s High-Level Dialogue on the just-ended 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Picture: Supplied The event was also addressed by the editor of “Pretoria News” Piet Rampedi; treasurer general of the SACP Joyce Moloi-Moropa; MP and director of the Kara Heritage Institute Dr Mathole Serofo Motshekga; Ambassador at Large for Asia and BRICS at the Department of International Relations (Dirco) Anil Sooklal; and Dr David Monyae, director for the Centre for Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg. Treasurer general of the ANC Paul Mashatile at the Chinese Embassy’s High-Level Dialogue on the just-ended 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Picture: Supplied He said China is ready to strengthen practical co-operation with South Africa under BRICS and the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation (FOCAC), and focus on co-operation in new sectors such as 5G, digital economy, hi-tech, e-commerce, smart cities and clean energy.

“China and South Africa are both important developing countries. We have the same or similar views on the international order and global governance. China is ready to continue to strengthen solidarity and co-operation with South Africa and firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries and our common interests,” he said. The Chinese Embassy hosted the High-Level Dialogue on the just-ended 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Picture: Supplied “China will fully support South Africa’s BRICS chairship next year. We will work to strengthen BRICS mechanisms and BRICS co-operation in various fields for more concrete results.” ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile said his party, inspired by the CPC, prioritises the values of remaining deeply rooted among the people.

(From left) Treasurer general of the ANC Paul Mashatile; Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu; treasurer of the SACP Joyce Moloi-Moropa; editor of “Pretoria News” Mahasha Piet Rampedi; and Edmund Ugar of the University of Joburg. Picture: Supplied “We also take this opportunity to congratulate the newly elected general secretary of the Communist Party of China, President Xi Jinping,” said Mashatile. “Under the stewardship of President Xi, and others that came before him, the party has ensured that China makes the historic leap from a country with relatively backwards productive forces to the world’s second largest economy; in the process resolving the problem of absolute poverty in China. “We are inspired by this achievement, and we will continue to draw lessons from it, as we respond to our own unique developmental challenges,” said Mashatile.

He said the ANC is proud of the historic relationship it has built with the CPC and the people of China. “We will jealously guard and defend this relationship, which is a product of shared struggles,” said Mashatile. “We welcome the Communist Party of China’s ongoing commitment to boost exchanges and co-operation with political parties and organisations from other countries.

“This commitment is and must be based on the principles of independence, complete equality, mutual respect, mutual benefit and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs,” he said. Editor of “Pretoria News” Rampedi said he was honoured to take part in the dialogue. Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong with “Pretoria News” editor Mahasha Piet Rampedi at the High-Level Dialogue on the just-ended 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Picture: Supplied “It is a great privilege to stand here before you and take part in the High-Level Dialogue on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which successfully concluded its business in Beijing over the weekend,” said the veteran journalist.

“It’s a privilege I would forever cherish. And, once more, thanks to the Chinese Embassy for inviting me.” He said there are countless lessons for Pretoria to learn from Beijing. “There is a lot South Africa can learn from the People’s Republic of China. Resilience. A fighting spirit. Unity of purpose. Innovation. Focus. Determination. Perseverance. And long-term planning,” he said.

“We have not achieved in the 28 years since our democracy 10% of what the People’s Republic of China achieved in seven decades, even though our country was relatively more economically developed in 1994 than the People’s Republic of China in 1949. “But all is not lost. We can still reach and even match China’s current development levels within 50 years if we do things differently. If we draft a common and shared long-term economic development plan, and stick to it, regardless of who and or which political party is in power, we can do it,” he said. Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong delivering the keynote address. Picture: Supplied China has been South Africa's largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years. In 2021, the total trade volume between China and South Africa reached $54.35 billion, with a year-on-year growth of 50.75%, of which China’s imports from South Africa reached $33.23bn, up by 59.65% year-on-year.