Reactions flood in following Chidimma Adetshina's withdrawal from Miss SA 2024 pageant following online attacks

Following the backlash she has received on social media and Home Affairs conducting an investigation about her and her family, Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina has withdrawn from the Miss SA 2024 pageant. Home Affairs recently released a statement saying that after conducting an investigation, they have found out that Adetshina’s parents committed identity theft and fraud.

Regardless of her mother committing identity theft and theft, the repercussions of that have led to netizens questioning the legitimacy of Adetshina’s identity as a South African. On August 8, Adetshina released a statement on instagram saying that she is withdrawing from the pageant. “I would like to start off by saying that everyone who has stood beside me right from the start of my Miss South Africa journey, I’m really grateful for all the love and support I have been shown,” she wrote.

“Being a part of the Miss South Africa 2024 competition has been an amazing journey. However, after much careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw myself from the competition for the safety and wellbeing of my family and I,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chidimma Adetshina (@chichi_vanessa) Netizens took to social media to express their thoughts on her withdrawing from the competition

X user Evana_Official commented, “Chichi finally decided to step down from Miss SA, it was long overdue. The arrogance in the statement” Chichi finally decided to step down from Miss SA, it was long overdue. The arrogance in the statement 😭...the safety of her family as if Patriots are criminals like her family and her alleged drug lord father 🤮#ChidimmaAdetshina #MissSA2024 #ChidimmamustFALL pic.twitter.com/FJSHCNV9e6 — The Queen of Peace 🇿🇦🇩🇪 (@Evana_official) August 8, 2024 X user, MaoengKekeletso commented, “I think its too late though”