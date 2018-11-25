JOHANNESBURG - Online retailer Takealot.com's annual five-day blue dot sale went live at 12.01am on Friday morning and generated record sales for the e-retailer on Black Friday, the company said on Sunday. Thousands of shoppers took to the site with 68% choosing to shop the best deals from their mobile phones on the Takealot apps and mobi site, it said in a statement.

Within the first hour, R11.5 million in GMV (gross merchandise value) was generated and by 8.30am the retailer surpassed its entire Black Friday 2017 GMV.

The total transaction value for Black Friday 2018 on Takealot.com amounted to over R196 million - a 125% year-on-year growth in GMV and 127% growth in orders.

“We are humbled by the incredible support from our customers on our biggest sales day of the year. Black Friday is a great opportunity for first time shoppers to trial online shopping and this year we saw a record number of new buyers make the most of the deals on offer,” CEO Kim Reid said.

"We paid special attention to securing quality deals on top brands. Best sellers included Christmas stocking fillers like Tommy Hilfiger Girl For Her perfume to December holiday camping essentials like the Nu Camp Folding Table. Electronics again proved to be a firm favourite with over 3000 TVs sold on the day,” said Reid.

Shoppers took the opportunity to save on everyday essentials from Pampers nappies to digital devices, such as WD Elements 1TB portable hard drive and the new DSTV Explora 2.

The best selling toy of the day was the Jeronimo My First Sewing Machine while the best selling book was Prooi by local author Fanie Viljoen.

"The Takealot delivery team is now focused on delivering orders in accordance with the estimated delivery dates shared with customers at check out. Customers are able to track their orders every step of the way, from the warehouse to their door, by using Takealot’s order tracking service on desktop and mobile," Reid said.

The Takealot blue dot sale extends through the weekend into Cyber Monday, culminating in Takealot Tuesday with hundreds of new deals being added daily.

African News Agency (ANA)