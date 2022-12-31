Reiterate the good as we step into 2023, says Gift of the Givers’ Imtiaz Sooliman

Durban - Despite the challenges faces by many South Africans this year, Gift of the Givers director Imtiaz Sooliman urged people to remain optimistic. In describing the year as a roller-coaster ride, Sooliman highlighted some of the challenges we faced a nation.

“What a year it has been, the war in Ukraine spiking fuel, cooking oil and wheat prices, over 200 days of load shedding deleteriously affecting water reservoir pumps, hospitals, businesses and living standards, increased inflation, interest rates hiked, costly bond repayments, escalating food prices, rampant corruption, crime, job losses, unemployment, an idle youth population. “In spite of this we remain positive, we are blessed with faith, spirituality, Ubuntu and resilience.

“We have much to fix but the process to reclaim the country has begun. “We all have to play our role with a positive mindset, understanding that everyone in government, the SAPS, and the civil service are not corrupt, understanding that, though people may have bad or negative behaviour, does not necessarily make them bad people. “A society progresses when it focuses, encourages and reiterates the good within every individual; spirituality teaches that, and in time with constant emphasis on good, good will eventually triumph.

“We have a great country, warm people, amazing weather and much to celebrate. “We've had bumps on the way: State capture, factionalism, xenophobia, an unintelligent Intelligence Service, but we are blessed with the presence of honourable, dedicated, committed, fearless, innovative citizens in the public and private sector who are patriots.

“They certainly, together with our contribution, will fix our country.” He said foreign companies are still looking at SA favourably. “Our banking and commerce sector is sound, agriculture is strengthening, mining has had an incredible period of growth, house and car sales have been picking up, given our circumstances, there is much to be grateful for.