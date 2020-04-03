‘Relaxation’ of public transport to enable Sassa payouts ends Friday

Johannesburg - The Department of Transport has announced that Friday will be the last day that public transport modes such as taxis and buses will be allowed to ferry commuters home all day.

Last week, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced that taxis would be allowed to operate all day inorder to allow the elderly, the disabled and social grant recipients to collect their payouts and return home.

Mbalula also this week announced that taxis were now allowed to carry 70% of their load.

The Transport department said the window period would end at 9pm on Friday night.

This means that from Saturday, public transport including e-hailing services and minibus taxis, will only be available again between 5am and 10am in the morning, and between 4pm and 9pm in the evening.

The minister announced that they were allowing an extra hour both in the morning and the evening this week.

“Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, interest groups and other stakeholders had requested an extension of public transport operating hours, to accommodate the transportation needs of society’s most vulnerable.

“In response, Minister Mbalula amended the Public Transport Directions. Between 30 March 2020 and 3 April 2020, buses and taxis were permitted to operate from 05:00 until 20:00,” said the Transport Ministry.

As of Saturday, public transport operating hours return to the morning and afternoon peak times, with slight amendments, as follows:

• 04:00 - 05:00 empty taxis are permitted to make their way to collect commuters

• 05:00 - 10:00 taxis are permitted to ferry commuters at 70% licensed capacity

• 10:00 - 11:00 buffer: all outstanding commuters must be dropped off & taxis parked

• 15:00 - 16:00 empty taxis are permitted to make their way to collect commuters

• 16:00 - 20:00 taxis are permitted to ferry commuters at 70% licensed capacity

• 20:00 - 21:00 buffer: all outstanding commuters must be dropped off & taxis parked

“The utilisation of sanitisation products and services as well as the exercise of social distance by all those using public transport must continue to be observed and enforced,” the transport ministry said.