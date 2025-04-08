Residents near Vaal Dam advised to evacuate as water levels rise

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has urged people who reside within the floodline of the Vaal River downstream of the Vaal Dam and the Bloemhof Dam to evacuate and move safer areas. This comes after heavy flow into the Vaal Dam prompted the opening of the fifth sliding gate on Sunday morning.

"The DWS will keep all the five sluice gates opened and there will be no changes in the dam's outflows which is currently at 760 mᵌ/s. However, should there be increased inflows into Vaal Dam, it may result in additional gates being opened. The DWS will continue to monitor Vaal Dam and effect changes on the outflow as and when necessary," said the department. Residents in the affected areas were told to remove valuable equipment, movable infrastructure and livestock. The Vaal Dam's water storage was at 111.51% by midday on Sunday, rising from 109.3% full supply capacity. Continuous high inflow of water is said to be the cause.

DWS added that the controlled water releases from the five sluice gates may cause riverbank overtopping, affecting infrastructure in lower-lying locations inside the 1 in 100-year floodline. "The Department is implementing these necessary controlled water releases at the dams as part of dam safety precautions to safeguard the infrastructure and protect human life. The DWS is continuously monitoring the water levels in the Vaal River System. "Through various platforms, the department continuously shares hydrology reports and provides regular updates regarding the water levels in the dams, with recommendations in order to provide early warnings in case of flooding."