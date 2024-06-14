Road Accident Fund urges youth and road users to reduce road crashes this Youth Month

By Simon Majadibodu The Road Accident Fund (RAF) is calling on young people and road users to assist in reducing the number of devastating road crashes this Youth Month.

The RAF made this appeal on Wednesday ahead of Youth Day celebration this weekend. According to RAF, an analysis of available data revealed that the average number of road fatalities when Youth Day falls on a weekend is 74. “Statistics also revealed that youth in South Africa mainly die from road crashes. From 2020 to 2022, the estimated number of young people who died on South African roads was 13,963 out of 34,946 fatalities,” the RAF said.

It further said that this translates to an annual average of 4,654 fatalities in the age group 15 to 34 compared to the total average of 11,649. “In the same period, most young road users that died were pedestrians, at 38%, followed by passengers, at 35%.” Collins Letsoalo, Chief Executive Officer of RAF, has called upon road users to take responsibility for ensuring that their trips do not end in tragedy.

“The deaths of young people on the road makes up about 40% of the total road crash deaths in South Africa. Plans for your life and the future should start with ensuring that you get to your destination safely. Let’s be intentional about saving lives.” The RAF said South Africa is largely made up of a young population, and staying safe on the road is one of the ways of preserving the country’s future. “Some deaths are avoidable by simply adhering to the rules of the road and the use of restraints such as seat belts and car seats.”

The RAF also said that during the winter months, including Youth Month, there is a significant risk on the roads due to longer nights, with the majority of road accidents occurring during night time. “This requires road users to be more vigilant and visible, including using reflective vests, wearing bright colours, and being mindful of the different seasonal changes,” the RAF added. As June 16 falls on a weekend this year, the RAF pleaded with the nation to find that one good reason to cooperate and make South African roads safer.