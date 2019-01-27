Road accidents

Three killed after car, tanker collide in Gauteng
Three people died and another was seriously injured when a car collided with a tanker truck and burst into flame in Ekurhuleni, paramedics said.27 January 2019 | Gauteng
Three people died and another was seriously injured when a car collided with a tanker truck and burst into flame in Ekurhuleni, paramedics said.27 January 2019 | Gauteng
A pedestrian was killed when a car driver lost control and crashed into him on the Bayview off-ramp in Durban, paramedics said.27 January 2019 | KwaZulu-Natal
One person was killed and four others were critically injured when they were hit by a vehicle while apparently sleeping under a bridge in Pinetown.26 January 2019 | KwaZulu-Natal
A woman was killed and another injured following a three-vehicle collision at the Bryanston and William Nicol Road intersection in Gauteng.24 January 2019 | Gauteng
"The saddest part is that this horrific crash was unnecessary," Executive Manager of the Killarney International Raceway, Des Easom said.23 January 2019 | Cape Argus
Funerals held for young man and toddler who died in the collision between motorbike and car on Helen Suzman Boulevard on Sunday22 January 2019 | Cape Argus
A 20-car pile-up on the M7 towards the Bluff on the South Coast Road interchange on Tuesday morning led to 20 injuries and the road being closed.22 January 2019 | KwaZulu-Natal
The City confirmed that a high-speed crash occurred on the N1 outgoing at the Sable Road off-ramp just after midnight on Monday morning21 January 2019 | Cape Argus
"The severity and degree of impact were such that persons sustained traumatic, lethal injuries."21 January 2019 | Daily News
Four people were killed and two others were injured when a truck and a car collided on the N1 south about 80km from Bloemfontein on Sunday morning.20 January 2019 | Free State
A man was killed when his car smashed into a tree along ZK Matthews Road near Glenwood Boys High School in Durban in the early hours of Sunday.20 January 2019 | KwaZulu-Natal
Three cyclists were injured, one critically, when a minibus taxi crashed into them on the M4 in Durban on Sunday morning, paramedics said.20 January 2019 | KwaZulu-Natal
An eight-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after she was knocked over by a bakkie while riding her bicycle.20 January 2019 | Gauteng
Nkosi-Malobane said she has noted Gauteng’s improvement in terms of road safety which was attributed to drivers and pedestrians obeying the rules.17 January 2019 | Gauteng
Nhlakanipho Cele was granted R2 000 bail this morning and his matter was adjourned to April for further investigation14 January 2019 | Daily News
A driver had allegedly lost control of his vehicle and collided into a street vendor and another pedestrian before crashing into the guard rails in Durban.14 January 2019 | Daily News