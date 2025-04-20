Road safety on the agenda: Traffic law enforcement intensifies during Easter weekend

South African law enforcement has ramped up efforts to tackle traffic law violations head-on. From roadblocks to arrests for drunk driving, authorities are taking a firm stance to ensure the safety of all road users during this busy Easter holiday period. In KwaZulu-Natal, Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma led a multidisciplinary roadblock on the R34 near the Qalakabusha Correctional Services Centre on Saturday.

Transport and Human Settlements spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said the MEC reported that as of Friday and Saturday, more than 10 people were arrested for drinking and driving. The MEC hailed the impact made by an anti-crime software called Ummemezi Wezimoto. “The motorists that have been arrested for drinking and driving are in prison, and the MEC is pushing for a six-year term in prison because he believes that that will serve as a deterrent,” Sibiya said.

He said the MEC also indicated that over 180 cars were stopped during a multidisciplinary roadblock held near Qalakabusha Correctional Services along the R34 in Empangeni on Saturday. “Six cars were impounded after Ummemezi Wezimoto dictated that they had no permits. Thirty-three cases of the violation of traffic rules were registered. One taxi driver was arrested for drinking and driving. He was intoxicated, and he endangered the lives of passengers. In total, we talk about more than 10 motorists that have been arrested for drinking and driving,” Sibiya added. In Limpopo, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) reported that National Traffic Police officers arrested a drunk driver for bribery on Good Friday. The driver was stopped on the N1 in Mokopane in Limpopo.

“When it was discovered that he was drunk, he offered officers R300 for them to ignore the offence,” the RTMC said. “The officers immediately placed him under arrest and took him to Mokopane police station, where he was charged with bribery and drunk driving.” The RTMC praised the officers for their commitment to road safety and their refusal to be bribed.