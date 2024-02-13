Road worker crash death toll rises to six, speeding Opel Astra driver charged

The death toll of construction workers killed when a speeding Opel Astra slammed into them while they were doing repairs on the N11 road at GaMashikiri in Limpopo has risen to six. The horrific incident within the Waterberg District happened on Monday morning.

“According to reports a light motor vehicle, an Opel Astra sedan, knocked down the construction workers, while they were busy with the road construction,” said Vongani Chauke, spokesperson for the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety. “Speeding and reckless driving has been stated as a possible cause for the accident.” Six road construction workers died in Limpopo after an Opel Astra slammed into them while they were working on the N11 in the Waterberg District. File Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers Four construction workers died on the scene, while the other two were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

In an update, the department said the two injured worked also died on Monday. “The driver of the Opel Astra sedan has also been rushed to a hospital for medical attention, and a case of culpable homicide is opened,” said Chauke. Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani. File Picture: Supplied Meanwhile, Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani has expressed shock after learning of the tragic incident.

Radzilani has sent messages of condolences to the bereaved families, and also appealed to motorists to exercise caution, particularly when approaching road construction sites which are well marked. “We urge drivers to exercise extra caution when approaching construction sites. As contractors are repairing and renovating roads throughout the province, please pay attention to any warning signs and obey instructions," she said. On Monday, IOL reported that seven people lost their lives on Sunday morning, when a police Toyota Hilux bakkie collided with a Renault sedan along the R101 between Mookgophong and Mokopane, in the Waterberg District of Limpopo.

Seven people including a police officer and an arrested suspect died when a SAPS bakkie collided with a Renault sedan. Picture: Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety The seven people who died include five people who were travelling in the Renault sedan, and two people who were in the SA Police Service (SAPS) vehicle. The people who died in the SAPS vehicle include a police officer and an arrested suspect who was being transported. “According to reports, a Renault sedan collided head-on with a Toyota light delivery van, which was travelling from Mookgophong towards Mokopane,” Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.