Rolling blackouts for South Africa as Eskom implements stage 5 load shedding

In a short statement Eskom said this was due to the loss of four generation units overnight.

On Sunday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa described last week’s Stage 6 load shedding as an extraordinary occurrence.

Eskom said it would update the public this afternoon.

Stage 5 load shedding will be implemented until 4pm on Tuesday.

In a media briefing in Pretoria Ramokgopa predicted Stage 3 and 4 load shedding for this week.

He said there would be short term pain, but long term gain as they were not willing to compromise on maintenance programmes in order to keep the lights on.

“We are going to take the necessary measures to resolve load shedding. We are not going to take short-cuts to defeat load shedding,” he said.