King Misuzulu’s first-born child, Princess Nothando Zulu, has come in defence of her embattled father over the dispute with his siblings. In an audio recording that is currently circulating on social media platforms, the princess is heard cursing her father’s siblings, questioning their motives in taking their dispute with her father to the public.

She vowed to defend her father to death, challenging the king’s siblings to do what they wanted to her. The audio’s authenticity was confirmed by the king’s representative, Prince Gumbela Zulu, who said the voice on the audio was indeed that of Princess Nothando. In the recording, the princess said in isiZulu: "Ya it's me the king’s first-born child, the one you kicked out of the palace. I want to know that I am back to defend my father. What you did was wrong to take your internal differences with your brother to the public. All families have their own problems but they do not do what you have done. You wanted the enemies of my father to attack him."

Prince Gumbela said it was the dismissal of the king’s daughter from Kwakhangelamankengane Royal Palace that sparked the bitter dispute between the king and his sister, Princess Nomkhosi, which resulted in the altercation that is contained in the audio where the king was heard shouting at her to leave the house. In trying to defuse the situation, the royal elders led by the remaining late King Cyprian’s wife, Queen Mavis (Gwabeni) Zulu, were expected to meet the king’s siblings to hear their side of the story on Tuesday. The delegation included the late King Zwelithini’s wives and other senior princes and princesses. The meeting, which was confirmed by the king’s representative, Prince Gumbela, was scheduled to take place in Kwakhangelamankengane.

The king’s dispute with his siblings also drew former KwaZulu-Natal premier Dr Zweli Mkhize to intervene. Mkhize, who is well respected within the royal family, met the king at the newly built Mashobeni Royal Palace and was briefed by the king on the problem on Monday. Meanwhile, the royal family broke its silence on the circulating voice recording of the king.

In a short statement released on Monday, it confirmed that the voice on the audio recording belonged to the king, however, cautioned the public that the matter is a private family issue and will be addressed internally by the royal elders. The royal family said it was evident that the recording was made without consent and is now being used as part of a broader campaign to damage the King’s reputation ahead of an upcoming court case. "We urge the public to approach such material with caution, as it lacks full context and is intended to mislead. The royal family remains committed to unity and resolving internal matters with dignity. Once all the facts have been gathered, the appropriate steps will be taken. We request privacy and respect during this time," read the statement.