The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced that in addition to TV broadcast the Rugby World Cup final match between South Africa and England, the match will also be broadcast live across 11 SABC radio stations.
Earlier this week, the broadcaster announced that, following an agreement with pay-channel Supersport, who owns the broadcasting rights to the 4-yearly rugby showcase, Saturday's highly-anticipated clash would be broadcast on SABC 2.
Additionally, the SABC will also broadcast the third-place play-off match between semi-final losers New Zealand’s All Blacks and Wales that will be played on Friday November 1.
The SABC and partner Heineken in a statement announced that the Friday and Saturday matches would also be broadcast live on SABC radio stations.
These are: RSG; Radio 2000; Ukhozi FM; Umhlobo Wenene FM; Thobela FM; Motsweding FM; Lesedi FM; Ikwekwezi FM; Ligwalagwala FM; Phalaphala FM and Munghana Lonene FM, with live updates on SAFM.