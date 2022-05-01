SA actress Tarina Patel pays homage to Sotho monarch

Durban - South African actress and reality TV star Tarina Patel this week paid homage to the Sotho monarchy, King Letsitsa Moloi III, during a fifth year anniversary event in the Free State. The event, held on Friday to honour King Letsitsa’s five-year reign, was also attended by African monarchs including those from Ghana, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The aim was to restore cultural conversations and activities in efforts to educate future generations. King Moloi, leader of the Bakholokoe people, assumed the throne on April 29, 2017. During her tribute, Patel said King Moloi was an inspiration to youth and also touched on the impacts of climate change, referring to the recent flooding that swept through KwaZulu-Natal. African dignitaries wore their traditional attire and so did Patel, spotting a traditional Eastern look.

“You are an inspiration to the youth and show the type of leadership that is desperately required in our country. The single biggest challenge facing us today is inequality. “The youth of today will inherit the legacy we leave behind. They will take the baton and move forward for successive generations as the baton keeps getting passed on. Sadly, we are not leaving much for them to work with. “Enlightened leadership that places people and planet before profit is what you stand for and what South Africa desperately requires, most especially as we are the most unequal society in the world. A clear example of profit before people and the planet. This is clearly not sustainable. The recent tragic flooding in KwaZulu-Natal is a result of climate change,” Patel said.

