SA at 2 506 Covid-19 cases: Where the 7 new deaths and 91 cases came from
Johannesburg - Six of the seven new Covid-19 coronavirus deaths came from KwaZulu-Natal and the other from Gauteng, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday.
This took the country's Covid-19 death toll to 34. Meanwhile, confirmed cases also increased by 91, taking the total confirmed cases to 2 506. From the 91 new cases, 65 cases came from the KZN, Gauteng and Western Cape.
KZN had the most new cases, with 30, followed by Gauteng with 21 and the Western Cape with 14 new cases.
The Mpumalanga and Northern Cape recorded zero new cases between them.
New Cases
Gauteng 930 - 21 new cases
Western Cape 657 - 14 new cases
KZN 519 - 30 new cases
Eastern Cape - 199 - 25 new cases
Free State 97 - 1 new case
Limpopo 25 - 1 new case
North West 23 - 1 new case
Mpumalanga 22 - 0 new cases
Northern Cape 16 - 0 new cases
Unallocated cases account for 18 confirmed cases.
News Deaths
KZN - 71-year-old woman - underlying diabetes, hypertension and renal failure - Died on April 10
KZN - 79-year-old man - unknown underlying illnesses - Died on April 10
KZN - 86-year-old woman - hypertension - Died on April 9
KZN - 91-year-old man - underlying diabetes - Died on April 12
KZN - 73-year-old woman - underlying diabetes, hypertension - Died on April 13
KZN - 79-year-old woman - unknown underlying illnesses - Died on April 13
Gauteng - 50-year-old man - underlying chronic asthma - Died on April 13
Warning to SA
Mkhize has again pleaded with millions of South Africans to continue maintaining Covid-19-fighting practices, such as staying home, frequent hand-washing and practising social distancing.
He was speaking from Multichoice’s headquarters in Randburg on Wednesday, where he had also announced that the country's Covid-19 coronavirus death toll had now reached 34 deaths and 2506 confirmed cases.
Earlier, Multichoice, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, the Department of Sport and the Department of Health had announced a partnership which would see the Soweto glamour clubs and the broadcaster donate to government over 100 000 N95 masks, 100 000 gloves, 100 000 shoe covers, 150 000 surgical masks and 10 000 wipes.
These donations would be made to the various state agencie – including the police, the army and health workers – in the fight against the invisible enemy.
To date, there are more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases around the world, including more than 130 000 deaths around the world.
Mkhize said although Africa had seen fewer cases and deaths compared to other parts of the world, he warned that locals were not immune to the virus and that it was possible that it could find itself in a similar predicament as the likes of the US, Italy and Spain, which have just over 960 000 cases between the three countries and just under 70 000 deaths between them.
“We are still calling upon people to observe the lockdown and stay at home,” he said.
Mkhize warned that the lockdown - which has crippled the economy and could lead to a devastating jobs bloodbath, the stopping of international flights, closing down church services and massive public gatherings - could be undermined if people ignored lockdown measures and continued to roam the streets, mingling with one another.
He also said the South African government had the full confidence of the World Health Organisation and its leadership after US President Donald Trump announced his country would be suspending aid to the organisation.IOL
