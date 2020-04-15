SA at 2 506 Covid-19 cases: Where the 7 new deaths and 91 cases came from

Johannesburg - Six of the seven new Covid-19 coronavirus deaths came from KwaZulu-Natal and the other from Gauteng, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday.

This took the country's Covid-19 death toll to 34. Meanwhile, confirmed cases also increased by 91, taking the total confirmed cases to 2 506. From the 91 new cases, 65 cases came from the KZN, Gauteng and Western Cape.

KZN had the most new cases, with 30, followed by Gauteng with 21 and the Western Cape with 14 new cases.

The Mpumalanga and Northern Cape recorded zero new cases between them.

New Cases

Gauteng 930 - 21 new cases

Western Cape 657 - 14 new cases

KZN 519 - 30 new cases

Eastern Cape - 199 - 25 new cases

Free State 97 - 1 new case

Limpopo 25 - 1 new case

North West 23 - 1 new case

Mpumalanga 22 - 0 new cases

Northern Cape 16 - 0 new cases

Unallocated cases account for 18 confirmed cases.

News Deaths

KZN - 71-year-old woman - underlying diabetes, hypertension and renal failure - Died on April 10 KZN - 79-year-old man - unknown underlying illnesses - Died on April 10 KZN - 86-year-old woman - hypertension - Died on April 9 KZN - 91-year-old man - underlying diabetes - Died on April 12 KZN - 73-year-old woman - underlying diabetes, hypertension - Died on April 13 KZN - 79-year-old woman - unknown underlying illnesses - Died on April 13 Gauteng - 50-year-old man - underlying chronic asthma - Died on April 13

Warning to SA

Mkhize has again pleaded with millions of South Africans to continue maintaining Covid-19-fighting practices, such as staying home, frequent hand-washing and practising social distancing.

He was speaking from Multichoice’s headquarters in Randburg on Wednesday, where he had also announced that the country's Covid-19 coronavirus death toll had now reached 34 deaths and 2506 confirmed cases.

Earlier, Multichoice, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, the Department of Sport and the Department of Health had announced a partnership which would see the Soweto glamour clubs and the broadcaster donate to government over 100 000 N95 masks, 100 000 gloves, 100 000 shoe covers, 150 000 surgical masks and 10 000 wipes.

These donations would be made to the various state agencie – including the police, the army and health workers – in the fight against the invisible enemy.