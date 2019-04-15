The National Consumer Commission on Monday called on members of the public not to consume popular energy drink "Power Natural High Energy Drink SX" which is spiked with Viagra. File photo: REUTERS/Mark Blinch.

PRETORIA - The National Consumer Commission on Monday called on members of the public not to consume popular energy drink "Power Natural High Energy Drink SX".



The drink which is manufactured in Zambia, was last month banned by authorities in that country after it was discovered that it contains large quantities of Sildenafil Citrate, which is reportedly not disclosed on the product's labeling. Sildenafil Citrate is an active ingredient in oral medication for erectile dysfunction and is only available on prescription after assessment and recommendation from a medical doctor.

The ban followed a complaint from Zambia's medicine regulator in December suggesting that the Power Natural High Energy Drink SX had been spiked with Viagra.

The Zambian authorities have warned of serious harmful side effects if products containing Sildenafil Citrate are not administered properly.

The side effects of Sildenafil Citrate include potentially penile tissue damage and permanent loss of potency.



Trevor Hattingh, spokesperson of the National Consumer Commission, said that they were in contact with Zambian authorities and were gathering more information about Power Natural High Energy Drink SX and its local distributor with a view of ordering the company to recall it from the market.

African News Agency (ANA)