Picture: Pexels

East London - One of the seven English teachers who had been detained in Chinese prisons for allegedly violating visa regulations has returned home, reports said on Saturday. Tristan-Lee Niemand, 19, was detained in Nanjing City since November last year and her father, together with Dirco, worked tirelessly to bring her home.

Earlier this week, the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) announced that the Niemand and another six South Africans were expected to be home for Christmas.

The seven were expected to arrive from December 21.

According to EWN, Niemand arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday morning.

Tristan-Lee Niemand

An ecstatic Niemand told the news site she was happy to be home and had missed South Africa greatly while in detention.

It's not clear whether her fellow detainees have already arrived home.

Eight other South Africans, who have been in distress in Zhejiang Province, will be deported on December 23, 2018 and arrangements for their travel will be coordinated as soon as they are released, the department said earlier this week.