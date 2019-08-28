File photo: Nicholas Rama (ANA).

CAPE TOWN - SA Express on Wednesday confirmed it has cancelled flights earlier in the day for "operational reasons", saying flights would resume by 4pm the same day. In a terse statement, the state-owned airline said: "Alternative travel arrangements were provided for all its passengers to get to and from their destinations."

The airline would, however, elaborate on what the operational issues were.

Last year, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) revoked the airline's operating permits, effectively grounding all its planes after an audit at the airline and its maintenance organisation uncovered severe cases of non-compliance that pose serious safety risks. The airline resumed flights in August of the same year.

African News Agency (ANA)