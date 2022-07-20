SA freight industry shows income growth despite disturbances

Durban - The freight transport industry in South Africa has recorded a 12,4% increase in its income for May 2022 compared with May 2021. This is according to a Statistics South Africa survey on Land Transportation published this week.

The freight industry also saw a 9.2% increase in the volume of goods transported for the same period, despite the number of protests and disturbances it faced throughout the year. From March to May 2022, freight transportation income increased by 8,5% compared to the year prior. Image: StatsSA. The lion's share of income came from the mining industry, followed by the transportation of agricultural products and “other freight”.

“The volume of goods transported (payload) increased by 9,2% in May 2022 compared with May 2021. The corresponding income increased by 12,4% over the same period. “Income from freight transportation increased by 8,5% in the three months ended May 2022 compared with the three months ended May 2021,” the survey said. Image: StatsSA. The freight industry has been the subject of discussion in recent months, as trucks are often used during major protests.

Truck drivers and trucks have been subjected to violent attacks during these protests, according to several reports. Earlier this month in Mbombela (Nelspruit), trucks and taxis were parked across roads in the CBD and the N4, heading into the city. Security forces on the ground told IOL that the protest was over the rising fuel prices.

According to the Lowveld JOC, the strike was orchestrated by taxi associations in the area, who blocked off truck drivers and took their keys. “First, we received word that truck drivers were blocked by taxi drivers, who instructed them to pull off. They then instructed the driver to park on the road and removed his keys. The next phase was that they started blocking the road with taxis,” said John Meintjies from ACS Security. Last month, one of the country’s busiest freight routes, the N3, was blocked off at Van Reenen’s Pass.

This was due to a protest staged by South African truck drivers over the number of foreign nationals that freight companies employ. Reports also indicate that other key routes from Mpumalanga, across the Northern Cape like the N17, N11 and N2 were also blocked, which compounded losses for smaller companies. Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly told President Cyril Ramaphosa in an open letter that the knock on effects of the protest meant the industry was losing millions in revenue.