Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

PRETORIA - South African High Commissioner in Mozambique Mandisi Mpahlwa is monitoring the case of South African businessman Andre Hanekom, who is being detained on alleged terrorism charges in Mozambique, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said on Sunday. Sisulu had directed Mpahlwa to visit Hanekom after receiving concerns from the family and friends about his health, the international relations and cooperation department said in a statement.

"The high commissioner confirmed to the minister that Hanekom is well in custody and is facing a number of charges. He will appear in court soon. The high commissioner is monitoring the case, keeping the family informed and offering consular support. The minister also directed the high commissioner to always keep the family informed of all the developments," the department said.

According to reports, Hanekom, 61, and two Tanzanian nationals face charges of murder, crimes against the state, and inciting civil disobedience. They were arrested last year.

Earlier in January, Hanekom’s wife Francis denied that he had been involved in dubious activities, saying that he was framed and that the arrests were part of attempts to dispossess him of his beach property in Mozambique.

Hanekom and his wife have reportedly lived in Cabo Delgado in northern Mozambique for 26 years and he operates charter boats taking tourists on fishing trips

African News Agency (ANA)