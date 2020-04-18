SA now has 3034 Covid-19 cases, death toll rises to 52

Johannesburg - South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases have increased to 3034 and two new deaths bringing the total to 52, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday.

This means an increase of 251 new cases from Friday’s 2 783 confirmed coronavirus cases. Saturday's 251 new cases means it is the highest single day increase South Africa has had since its first confirmed case on March 5. On Friday, the confirmed infections had jumped by 178 new cases and with two reported fatalities South Africa saw its most deaths in a single day.

Gauteng has 1001 infections, followed by the Western Cape with 836 cases, KwaZulu-Natal with over 600 cases and Eastern Cape fast approaching 300 cases.

In terms of deaths, KZN has the most deaths, in excess of 20, followed by the Western Cape.

South Africa is currently on Day 23 of its lockdown after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a two week extension last week.