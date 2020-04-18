NewsSouth Africa
Community volunteers put face masks on as they prepare to distribute food packages during a lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus disease in a Cape Town township. Picture: Mike Hutchings/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)
SA now has 3034 Covid-19 cases, death toll rises to 52

By Sihle Mlambo Time of article published Apr 18, 2020

Johannesburg - South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases have increased to 3034 and two new deaths bringing the total to 52, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday.

This means an increase of 251 new cases from Friday’s 2 783 confirmed coronavirus cases. Saturday's 251 new cases means it is the highest single day increase South Africa has had since its first confirmed case on March 5. On Friday, the confirmed infections had jumped by 178 new cases and with two reported fatalities South Africa saw its most deaths in a single day.

Gauteng has 1001 infections, followed by the Western Cape with 836 cases, KwaZulu-Natal with over 600 cases and Eastern Cape fast approaching 300 cases.

In terms of deaths, KZN has the most deaths, in excess of 20, followed by the Western Cape.

South Africa is currently on Day 23 of its lockdown after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a two week extension last week. 

The lockdown is expected to end at the end of April, but Ramaphosa could extend it further if his team of advisors deems it necessary. 

BREAKDOWN

Gauteng - 1001

Western Cape - 836 

KZN - 604

Eastern Cape - 270

Free State - 100

Limpopo - 26

North West - 24

Mpumalanga - 25

Northern Cape - 16

