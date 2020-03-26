SA now has 927 Covid-19 infections and this is where they came from
Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that South Africa now has 927 confirmed coronavirus Covid-19 infections.
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated on Thursday that the positive cases had risen to 'over 900'.
In a short statement after the president's remarks, Mkhize said the new infections meant the country had 218 new cases.
"As of today, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Africa have risen by 218. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 927," said Mkhize.
TOTAL INFECTIONS - 927
Gauteng - 409
Western Cape - 229
KwaZulu Natal - 134
Free State - 49
North West - 5
Mpumalanga - 9
Limpopo - 6
Eastern Cape - 5
Northern Cape - 2
Unallocated - 79
The breakdown from Wednesday shows that Gauteng continued to have the most coronavirus infections, as well as a steady increase in the Western Cape and in KwaZulu-Natal.
Gauteng jumped by 90 new infections to 409 from 319 on Wednesday.
Western Cape jumped by 46 new infections to 229 from 183.
KZN jumped by 43 new infections to 134 from 91.
Free State jumped by 19 new infections to 49 from 30.
North West remains on five infections and the Northern Cape remains on two.
Limpopo increased by two infections to six, from four.
Eastern Cape increased by three infections to five, from two.
The NICD reminded South Africans that a change of behaviour was necessary to prevent the spread of the virus.
"Social distancing is one of the main steps that we are currently proposing to add to South Africa's capacity to significantly restrict Covid-19 transmission, among other interventions such as diligent hand hygiene and correct cough etiquette.
"The application of such preventive measures will need to continue after the 21 days, because the short-term implementation of exceptional steps (for a three-week period) would delay the rise in cases and does not necessarily produce long-term curve flattening".