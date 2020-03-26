SA now has 927 Covid-19 infections and this is where they came from

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that South Africa now has 927 confirmed coronavirus Covid-19 infections. This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated on Thursday that the positive cases had risen to 'over 900'. In a short statement after the president's remarks, Mkhize said the new infections meant the country had 218 new cases. "As of today, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Africa have risen by 218. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 927," said Mkhize. TOTAL INFECTIONS - 927

Gauteng - 409

Western Cape - 229

KwaZulu Natal - 134

Free State - 49

North West - 5

Mpumalanga - 9

Limpopo - 6

Eastern Cape - 5

Northern Cape - 2

Unallocated - 79

The breakdown from Wednesday shows that Gauteng continued to have the most coronavirus infections, as well as a steady increase in the Western Cape and in KwaZulu-Natal.

Gauteng jumped by 90 new infections to 409 from 319 on Wednesday.

Western Cape jumped by 46 new infections to 229 from 183.

KZN jumped by 43 new infections to 134 from 91.

Free State jumped by 19 new infections to 49 from 30.

North West remains on five infections and the Northern Cape remains on two.

Mpumalanga increased by one infection to a total of nine, from eight.

Limpopo increased by two infections to six, from four.

Eastern Cape increased by three infections to five, from two.

Unallocated cases jumped to 79 from 65.





Meanwhile, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said it would continue functioning as a reference and surveillance laboratory for Covid-19.





"T his will include resolving and troubleshooting indeterminate and other unusual results as well as providing other reference laboratory functions. In addition, the NICD will conduct testing on routine surveillance samples to monitor the possible spread of Covid-19 across the country".