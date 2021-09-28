SA records 1 367 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

CAPE TOWN - South Africa reported 1 367 new Covid-19 cases and 201 deaths on Tuesday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said. “Today the institute reports 1 367 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 898 888. This increase represents a 8.6% positivity rate.”

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 201 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87 417 to date 17 603 913 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors,” the NICD said. It said the majority of new cases for Tuesday came from KwaZulu-Natal which reported 27% of new cases, followed by the Western Cape at 18% while the Eastern Cape and Gauteng provinces accounted for 14% each. The Free State accounted for 12% of cases, Northern Cape 5%, Mpumalanga and North West Provinces 4% and Limpopo for 2% of cases.

The NICD said that the total number of cases today (1 367) was higher than Monday’s 578 cases. In the past 24 hours, the NICD also reported there have been 158 new hospital admissions. According to the Health Department’s vaccine dashboard, as of 5pm on Tuesday, a total of 164 097 vaccines were administered.