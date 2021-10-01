SA records 1 635 new Covid-19 cases on Friday

Cape Town - South Africa reported 1 635 new Covid-19 cases and 79 deaths, on Thursday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said. “Today, the institute reports 1 635 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 904 307. This increase represents a 4.4% positivity rate.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 79 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87 705 to date. “A total of 17 727 831 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors,” the NICD said. It said the majority of cases, for Friday, were reported in the Western Cape with 25% of cases followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 21% - while Gauteng and Eastern Cape provinces accounted for 12% of cases, each. Free State accounted for 11%, Northern Cape accounted for 9% - while the North West accounted for 5%, Mpumalanga for 4% and Limpopo accounted for 2% of new cases.

The NICD said the total number of Covid-19 cases on Friday (1 635) is lower than that which was recorded on Wednesday (1 678). In the past 24 hours, the NICD also reported that there had been 114 new hospital admissions. According to the Health Department’s vaccine dashboard, as of 5pm on Friday, a total of 188 773 vaccines were administered.