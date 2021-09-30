SA records 1 678 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

CAPE TOWN: South Africa reported 1 678 new Covid-19 cases and 101 deaths on Thursday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said. Today, the institute reports 1 678 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 900 994. This increase represents a 4.1% positivity rate,” said the NICD.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 101 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing fatalities up to 87 626 to date. A total of 17 649 727 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors,” the NICD said. It said the majority of cases for Thursday were reported in the Western Cape with 22% of new cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 20%, while Gauteng accounted for 14% of cases, and the Eastern Cape and Free State provinces accounted for 12% each. The Northern Cape accounted for 10%, while the North West and Mpumalanga accounted for 5%, and Limpopo with 1% of the new cases.

The NICD said Thursday’s cases (1 678) cases is lower than that of the cases recorded on Wednesday (2 106). In the past 24 hours, the NICD also reported that there have been 128 new hospital admissions. According to the Health Department’s vaccine dashboard, as of 5pm on Thursday, a total of 146 190 vaccines were administered.