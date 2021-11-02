SA records 169 new Covid-19 cases

CAPE TOWN - South Africa recorded 169 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths on Monday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has said. “Today the institute reports 169 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 922 391. This increase represents a 0.8% positivity rate.

“As per the national Department of Health, a further 18 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 197 to date. “A total of 18 578 882 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors,” the NICD said. The organisation said that the majority of Monday’s cases were reported in Gauteng, with 22% of cases, followed by the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal at 17% each. Mpumalanga accounted for 12% of the new cases, while the Western Cape accounted for 11% and the Eastern Cape for 8%. The North West accounted for 7%, the Northern Cape accounted for 5% and Limpopo accounted for 2% of new cases.

The NICD said the total number of new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday was the same as that recorded on Monday. In the past 24 hours, the NICD also reported that there had been 23 new hospital admissions. According to the Health Department’s vaccine dashboard, as of 5pm on Monday, a total of 167 819 vaccines had been administered.