SA records 319 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths

SOUTH AFRICA recorded 319 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths yesterday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has said. “Today the institute reports 319 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 923 054. This increase represents a 1% positivity rate.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 31 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 251 to date. “A total of 18 639 800 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors,” the NICD said. The organisation said the majority of yesterday's cases were reported in KwaZulu-Natal, with 20% of cases, followed by Gauteng with 18% and the Free State at 17%. The Western Cape accounted for 14% of the new cases, while the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape all accounted for 8% respectively. The North West accounted for 5% and Limpopo accounted for 2% of new cases.

The NICD said the total number of new Covid-19 cases yesterday is 1% which is lower than that recorded on Wednesday (1.3%). In the past 24 hours, the NICD also reported that there had been 32 new hospital admissions. According to the Health Department’s vaccine dashboard, as of 5pm on Thursday, a total of 152 049 vaccines had been administered.