SA records 4 623 new Covid-19 cases overnight as 102 people succumb to virus

Durban - More than 10 per cent of all South Africans who went for Covid-19 tests in the past 36 hours have tested positive, figures from the Department of Health show.

According to the Health Department’s lastest Covid-19 statistics, the cumulative number of Covi-19 cases identified in South Africa as of Wednesday was 1 645 555, with 4 623 new cases reported from Tuesday.

During this same period, 102 deaths that were linked to Covid-19 were reported taking South Africa’s cumulative deaths linked to the virus to 56 077.

In its daily Covid-19 release of new infections and deaths, the department said the number of tests conducted to date was11 452 185. Of these 45 877 tests were conducted since the last report on Tuesday.

This means that South Africa’s test positivity has broken through the 10% threshold for the first time since December last year.

The World Health Organisation considers test positivity rate of more than 10% high and indicative of a surge of new infections that could lead to a wave and recommends that government’s tighten restrictions.

Of the new reported deaths, the Eastern Cape recorded 4, the Free State 6, Gauteng 24, KwaZulu-Natal 4, Limpopo 5, Mpumalanga 4, North West 45, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 9.

All of South Africa’s nine provinces are showing an uptick in the number of Covid-19 cases with Gauteng (12 834), the Free State (7 180) and the Northern Cape (7 373) leading in the number of active cases.

Covid-19 cases and deaths per province as of May 27, 2021.

The Health Deparment said the cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 546 583 representing a recovery rate of 94, 0%.

In terms of the vaccination rollout, the total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme stood at 479 768.

“These vaccinations were with the onedose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and are therefore completed vaccinations,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

“As we indicated, the teams undertook data verification processes over the weekend in preparation for the finalization of a public facing live dashboard. The number reflected today is a result of this process, which removed duplications and vaccinations assigned incorrectly to Sisonke.

“The total vaccinated in Phase Two as at midnight (On Wednesday) is 282 135. These vaccinations were with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Total individuals vaccinated; Sisonke and Pfizer first dose is 761 903,” Mkhize said.

