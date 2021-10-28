SA records 533 new Covid-19 cases, 55 deaths

Rustenburg – South Africa recorded 533 new Covid-19 cases and 55 Covid-19 related deaths on Thursday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said. “Today [Thursday] the institute reports 533 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 921 114,” the institute said.

“This increase represents a 1.7 percent positivity rate. As per the national department of health, a further 55 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89104 to date.” The majority of new cases were from Gauteng accounting for 28 percent, followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 17 percent. The Western Cape accounted for 14 percent, Free State accounted for 10 percent, Northern Cape accounted for eight percent, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for seven percent respectively; North West accounted for five percent and Limpopo accounted for four.

Eastern Cape recorded 36 new cases on Thursday, Free State 53, Gauteng 150, KwaZulu-Natal 93, Limpopo 23, Mpumalanga 35, North West 27, Northern Cape 40, and Western Cape 76. According to the institute, the total number of cases on Thursday (533 case) was higher than on Wednesday (472) and higher than the average number of cases per day over the seven preceding days (393 cases). “There has been an increase of 30 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours,” the institute said.