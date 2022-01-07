SA records 9260 new Covid infections, 140 more deaths on Friday

CAPE TOWN - South Africa recorded more than 9 200 new infections of the Covid-19 virus on Friday. This as more than 45 800 tests were conducted for the results released on Friday.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said 9 260 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the country’s cumulative laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 513 813. “As per the National Department of Health, a further 140 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92,252 to date,” the NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said. South Africa has experienced an increase in vaccines being administered.

Data showed that 71 531 vaccines were administered throughout the country, with Gauteng continuing to lead the country with 25 211 vaccinations, followed by KwaZulu Natal where 10 103 vaccines were administered. Friday’s total of 45 843 conducted tests, taking into account the country’s over 9000 cases, represents a positivity rate of 20.2%. Current hospital admissions have decreased to 8807 on Friday, compared to the 9603 on Thursday.