SA records more than 100 Covid-19 related deaths in a day

Johannesburg – The country recorded 111 more Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 2 102, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.

This is the first time South Africa has recorded a triple-digit death toll in one day – one from Mpumalanga, four from KwaZulu-Natal, 28 from the Eastern Cape and 78 from the Western Cape.

Mkhize said the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 106 108 – a big jump from yesterday's 101 590 cases.

The current mortality rate is 2%, while the number of recoveries is 55 045, which translates to a recovery rate of 51.9%. A total of 1 382 772 tests have been completed, of which 29 596 tests are new.

Data supplied by the Department of Health





The Western Cape also reached another bleak Covid-19 milestone on Tuesday as it recorded its 1 500th death.

The province recorded 76 new deaths since Monday – a daily record. It also set new highs for people in hospital (1 653) and in intensive care (326).