SA records more than 2 400 new Covid-19 cases on Monday

CAPE TOWN - More than 2400 new cases of Covid-19, and a further 77 related deaths were recorded in South Africa on Monday. “Today the institute reports 2,409 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3, 528, 463,” South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported on Monday.

17 197 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, and taking into consideration 2409 new cases, represents a positivity rate of 14%. An overwhelming majority (73.2%) of Monday’s tests were performed in the private sector. “As per the National Department of Health, a further 77 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92,530 to date,” NICD adds.

34% of Monday’s new cases are from Gauteng, next was the Western Cape at 23% and Limpopo (2%) contributed the least new cases to Monday’s total. However, Gauteng leads the country with vaccinations, 27 961 vaccines were administered in the province in the last 24 hours. In total, 83 842 vaccines were administered in South Africa on Monday. Meanwhile, hospital admissions have also increased on Monday by 177 patients, bringing the total hospital admission across both private and public sectors to 8 783