SA records more than 20 700 new Covid-19 cases on Friday

CAPE TOWN - More than 20 700 new Covid-19 infections in South Africa have been confirmed by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Friday, in addition to 35 Covid-19 related deaths. “Today the institute reports 20,713 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,276,529,” NICD reports.

Friday’s new Covid-19 cases and the 68 181 tests which were conducted represents a positivity rate of 30.4%. Compared to Thursday, there was less testing conducted as well as fewer Covid-19 new cases reported by the NICD. Thursday saw a total of 80 304 Covid-19 tests being conducted in South Africa with 24 785 new Covid-19 cases, and 36 related deaths.

However, the country recorded more hospital admission on Friday as opposed to Thursday. The NICD said 429 hospital admissions occurred in the last 24 hours, and 347 on Thursday. Percentage of South Africa’s 20,713 new Covid-19 cases on Friday per province: Gauteng: 28%

KwaZulu-Natal: 25%

Western Cape: 18%

Eastern Cape: 8%

Free State: 6%

Mpumalanga: 5%

North West: 4%

Limpopo: 3%

Northern Cape 2% Meanwhile, 69 577 vaccines were administered in the country, the majority of which was conducted in Gauteng (26 237)and the least in Northern Cape (1 121).