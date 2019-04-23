File photo: Reuters.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa will on Tuesday launch a centenary commemorative stamp of the late anti-apartheid struggle icon Mama Albertina Sisulu. In November 2018, Cabinet resolved that a Commemorative Stamp for Mama Sisulu should be issued in honour of her centenary birthday and in recognition of the significant and selfless role that she played in the country’s liberation.

The National Integrated ICT Policy White Paper further provides that a commemorative stamp may be issued to celebrate among others; heroes and heroines who played a significant role in South Africa’s history, political landscape and those who contributed to its socio-economic development.

A statement issued early on Tuesday by the Government Communication and Information System said the centenary commemorative stamp will be handed to her family by Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Sisulu died on 2 June 2011.

African News Agency (ANA)