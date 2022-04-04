SA weather service issues yellow alert level 4 for Gauteng, North West and Mpumalanga

Cape Town - The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued a yellow alert level 4 warning for parts of South Africa, including Gauteng, eastern parts of the North West, the western highveld of Mpumalanga and eastern Free State. According to SAWS’ warning, residents should expect persistent rain on Monday and the weather service estimates that as much as 50 mm of rain could fall in some areas. It says 10 mm and 20 mm of rain fell in some places on Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisment

SAWS says the disruptive rain could lead to localised flooding for susceptible formal and informal settlements or roads, low-lying areas and bridges, resulting in increased travel times. Tshwane emergency services personnel said they were on high alert for heavy rains and flooding in the city and urged motorists to be vigilant. “We want to see our community remain safe by not crossing the various areas susceptible to flooding, particularly around the Centurion area.

“That is where with the last rain, we experienced several fatalities. We would like to mitigate that situation by ensuring that residents know what to do at the right time,” Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said. Mabaso said there had not been any major issues on the road so far, nor had there been any significant accidents with injuries on the roads, other than “light crashes”. IOL