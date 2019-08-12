Protesters wear eyepatches during a protest at the arrival hall of the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo: AP Photo/Vincent Thian.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) on Monday suspended air operations to and from Hong Kong after the airline received notification of protest action affecting Hong Kong International Airport. This comes after Hong Kong International Airport cancelled all departures on Monday after thousands of anti-government protesters occupied the airport and caused disruptions.

Hong Kong International Airport said in a statement that its operations have been seriously disrupted and all flights have been canceled. All passengers were advised to leave the terminal buildings as soon as possible.

Protesters have been on the streets in Hong Kong for days calling for democratic reforms and an independent investigation into police conduct.

"Based on the suspension of air services, SAA's operations between Hong Kong and Johannesburg for 12 August 2019 have been cancelled," said SAA spokesperson, Tlali Tlali.

SAA flight from Hong Kong to Johannesburg scheduled for departure 23h55 on Monday and another flight from Johannesburg to Hong Kong scheduled to depart at 17h35, have been cancelled.

SAA said assistance will be provided to all ticketed customers holding a South African Airways ticket (only) via any SAA Call Centre, City Travel office or own travel agent.

African News Agency (ANA)