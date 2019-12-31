File photo: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways said on Tuesday it had reinstated flights between Johannesburg and Mauritius after the airspace in the Indian Ocean island nation was reopened for airlines to operate after a tropical storm. In a statement, SAA said tropical storm Calvinia remained severe but had changed direction, now moving away from Mauritius with the risk of cyclonic conditions considerably decreased.

“SAA cancelled flights on Monday after the airspace closure in Mauritius due to unfavourable weather conditions associated with tropical storm Calvinia," airline spokeman Tlali Tlali said.

"On Tuesday morning we received an update on the weather situation and we are now able to resume flights between Johannesburg and Mauritius."

He said SAA had also decided to add additional flights on Tuesday in order to accommodate as many passengers as possible affected by Monday's cancellation.