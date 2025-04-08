SABC addresses controversy over Afrikaans news bulletin scheduling

After an uproar over the disappearance of the Afrikaans news segment at the weekend on SABC, the public broadcaster has responded. "We acknowledge that the bulletin did not air in its regular time slot on Saturday and Sunday, and we confirm that this was a scheduling error. This should not have happened. As management, we are treating this matter with the seriousness it deserves, and consequence management processes are currently under way to address the internal oversight that led to this unfortunate incident," said the SABC.

The SABC wants to reassure the public and stakeholders that there is no intention or decision to terminate or deprioritise Afrikaans news. The Afrikaans television news bulletin will reportedly continue to run as scheduled from Monday to Friday, and the weekend bulletin will continue to air at its normal time slot. "Afrikaans remains an important part of our public broadcasting mandate, just as all South African languages are. The SABC is committed to providing equitable access to news and information in all official languages.

"The SABC is actively working on a broader content and scheduling strategy aimed at strengthening our language offering, including Afrikaans. This process is part of our new financial year’s content strategy and will be communicated more fully in due course." The Democratic Alliance (DA) and AfriForum had come out in full force opposing the alleged axing of the bulletin. "The DA demands that the SABC provide immediate clarification on why this essential service has been halted. It is crucial that we understand whether this is a permanent change, a once-off incident, or something else entirely," said DA national spokesperson, Willie Aucamp.

Lobby group AfriForum had also promised to take on the SABC. "Access to vital information in one of the official languages of the country is the most important reason for the SABC's existence," said AfriForum's head of Cultural Affairs, Alana Bailey. "Furthermore, the institution has constantly been struggling with budget shortfalls in recent years, and it is therefore incomprehensible that Afrikaans news, which according to our information is a key source of advertising revenue, is subject to fluctuations and omissions of this nature without explanation."