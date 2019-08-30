File picture: African News Agency/ANA Archives.

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC on Friday announced that Sylvia Tladi has been appointed as Acting Chief Operations Officer (COO) with immediate effect. "This appointment is in line with ensuring business continuity and Ms Tladi is best suited to act, whilst the organisation finalises the process of appointing a permanent Chief Operations Officer," the public broadcaster said in a statement.

"Tladi has 21 years of experience in various business environments, 15 years of which were in management positions. Her experience includes overseeing collection litigation processes, management of operational processes, compliance management and customer services management."

Tladi joined the SABC in 2004 as Manager: Business Accounts TV Licences and became the Compliance Manager: Business & Retailer Accounts (TV Licences) in 2011.

The broadcaster said that Tladi was then appointed acting Head: TV Licences in 2012 and before being formally appointed to the role on 1 May 2013.

"In this role, Tladi’s main focus was on revenue generation through the collection of TV Licence fees, as well managing the complete TV licence value chain and implementing key business strategies in order to optimise funding for the delivery of the SABC’s public mandate," the SABC said.

She holds a B.Proc from the University of North West (Mahikeng), a Certificate in Compliance Management from the University of Johannesburg and has completed the Management Advancement Programme (MAP) with Wits Business School.

"The SABC Board and management wish Tladi well in her new role."

African News Agency (ANA)