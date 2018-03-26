FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook suspended Cambridge Analytica, a data-analysis firm that worked for President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, over allegations that it held onto improperly obtained user data after telling Facebook it had deleted the information. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The SABC has confirmed that one of its radio presenters has been taken off air after it was alleged that she made “hateful Islamophobic” posts on Facebook, which emerged last week.

It is the second time that LotusFM presenter Pauline Sangham has been suspended.

In October 2014, she was also taken to task after failing to fill in for another presenter on a graveyard show.

This time, Sangham who also doubles up as a producer, stands accused of incitement by largely Muslim listeners of the station.

It was initially just one anti-Islamic post, which raised the ire of listeners when she allegedly called Islam a “false religion”.

Other anti-Islamic Facebook posts by Sangham have also been brought to light.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed that the public broadcaster had taken the Night Café presenter off air.

“I can confirm that allegations have been levelled against her and that she was taken off air.

“The matter is being attended to. She is not suspended, you can’t suspend a freelancer,” he added.

Sangham, a 12-year LotusFM veteran, also hosted the Christian Gospel Hour show.

The Star