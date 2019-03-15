Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) spokesperson Neo Momodu has left the organisation, the public broadcaster announced on Friday. Momodu held the position of group executive, corporate affairs and Marketing as well as spokesperson since August last year.

In a statement on Friday, the SABC said: “After careful consideration, Momodu has decided to leave the SABC to pursue other interests. Both parties agreed to end the employment relationship amicably.”

The SABC Group chief executive, Madoda Mxakwe, said: “We would like to thank Ms. Momodu for her contribution in heading up a critical division of the SABC.

“The SABC wishes Ms. Momodu well in her future endeavours. Ms Vuyo Mthembu will be the SABC spokesperson effective Friday, March 13.

African News Agency (ANA)



