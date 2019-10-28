South Africa players celebrates after defeating Japan during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match at Tokyo Stadium between Japan and South Africa in Tokyo, Japan. AP Photo/Mark Baker

Port Elizabeth - The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture has welcomed the public broadcaster's announcement that it will broadcast live the Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and England on Saturday in Japan. Committee chairperson Beauty Dlulane said the decision was worthy of praise.

“We are aware of the commercial dynamics involved in the professional sport, but the committee welcomes this courageous and extra-ordinary step that will benefit many impoverished communities who do not afford to pay television,” Dlulane said.

“We wish there would be more of such gestures in order to make rugby a sport of choice for all South Africans. Many Siya Kolisis will be developed through this initiative and that they will watch the game at the comfort of their homes,” she said.

SABC announced on Monday that it would broadcast the final match live on SABC 2 on Saturday after Springbok Captain, Siya Kolisi, said that he had been forced to watch the 2007 Rugby World Cup, which the Springboks won, at a tavern because they did not have a TV at home.