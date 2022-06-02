SADC police chiefs to discuss regional security issues at AGM

Cape Town - The National Commissioner of the SAPS in his capacity as the chairperson of the Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Co-operation Organisation (SARPCCO), General Fannie Masemola, is currently hosting the SARPCCO 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Pretoria. The timing of this summit could not have taken place at a more opportune time, as regional crimes, which include drug trafficking, ethnic conflict and human trafficking continue to escalate, as we’ve seen in the latest spate of kidnappings in Cape Town alone.

The meeting will be attended by 16 member countries' Police Chiefs. The primary function of SARPCCO is to enhance Regional Police Cooperation by preventing and combating cross border transnational organised crime in Southern Africa. eSwatini’s Prime Minister Cleopas Sipho Dlamini is also in attendance and has been invited in his capacity as Minister of the Police in eSwatini.

Zimbabwe Republic Police should not be taking part in this meeting considering their high level of brutality towards citizens back home. The police force is supposed to be operating independently yet it's being used by politicians, ZANU PF in particular to abduct and torture pple pic.twitter.com/HcIakfbkCJ — GutuParliament🏢 (@Mtactic22) June 2, 2022 The sitting of SARPCCO on this occasion will see member states report on progress made in the fight against transnational organised crime which include: Drug and Human Trafficking, Maritime Drug Trafficking, Proliferation of Arms, Vehicle Theft and a host of other cross border crimes. SARPCCO has 16 member countries namely Angola, Botswana, DRC, Lesotho, Mauritius, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, eSwatini, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Comoros. WATCH: SARPCCO AGM 2022, SA hosts 16 SADC Police Chiefs https://t.co/wMoUseGoj1 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 2, 2022 It is the primary force in Southern Africa for the prevention and fighting of cross-border crime.

