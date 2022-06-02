Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, June 2, 2022

SADC police chiefs to discuss regional security issues at AGM

Photo: SAPS.

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - The National Commissioner of the SAPS in his capacity as the chairperson of the Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Co-operation Organisation (SARPCCO), General Fannie Masemola, is currently hosting the SARPCCO 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Pretoria.

The timing of this summit could not have taken place at a more opportune time, as regional crimes, which include drug trafficking, ethnic conflict and human trafficking continue to escalate, as we’ve seen in the latest spate of kidnappings in Cape Town alone.

The meeting will be attended by 16 member countries' Police Chiefs.

The primary function of SARPCCO is to enhance Regional Police Cooperation by preventing and combating cross border transnational organised crime in Southern Africa.

eSwatini’s Prime Minister Cleopas Sipho Dlamini is also in attendance and has been invited in his capacity as Minister of the Police in eSwatini.

The sitting of SARPCCO on this occasion will see member states report on progress made in the fight against transnational organised crime which include: Drug and Human Trafficking, Maritime Drug Trafficking, Proliferation of Arms, Vehicle Theft and a host of other cross border crimes.

SARPCCO has 16 member countries namely Angola, Botswana, DRC, Lesotho, Mauritius, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, eSwatini, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Comoros.

It is the primary force in Southern Africa for the prevention and fighting of cross-border crime.

This regional organisation is supported by the Sub-Regional Bureau of INTERPOL in Harare which coordinates its activities and programmes.

IOL

