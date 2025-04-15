Safety concerns for Home Affairs staff amid security guard reductions

THE Public Servants Association (PSA) has detailed incidents where home affairs officials have been attacked on duty just as the union also accuses the department of allegedly drastically reducing the number of security guards it hires. According to the PSA, earlier this month its members in the Department of Home Affairs in Witbank reported to the union that a group of angry clients stormed the office attacking them due to long queues and slow service delivery.

"The clients entered from the backdoor that is designated for official use only. Officials in [the] Witbank office had to flee for the safety of their lives,” the union was informed. The report to the PSA also stated that the Witbank office currently has one security guard, which is evidently not enough for a large office. Staff also complained that home affairs clients are known to be aggressive or violent towards officials hence workers feel reducing the number of security guards will pose a safety risk.

The department was urged to reconsider downsizing security guards and prioritise its officials’ wellbeing. PSA chief negotiator Peter Mngomezulu also listed a number of similar incidents at Byron Place in Tshwane in November, Middleburg, Mpumalanga and Mogale City in Gauteng, which both occurred in January. "Furthermore, Alberton and Germiston offices (both in Gauteng) always experience incidents where clients close them inside and refuse to leave if not helped. The police are always called to intervene,” he said.

Another official detailed their experiences at the Mabopane, Tshwane office, where the employee blamed clients who do not book on the department’s system as they feel they do not need to book for them to collect their IDs and are unhappy when those with bookings are given priority. "The security officer for the day (shift) is a young girl in her early twenties and clients insult her time and again as she was put on the job alone with no training, we often find ourselves inside (with) a group of angry clients as our systems are always on and off more especially when schools are closed or month end as this time is our peak time," the official complained. Additionally, the PSA was also informed that the Department of Home Affairs decided to downsize security services in all offices, which would be implemented with effect from April 1.

The union said the department cited financial constraints and austerity measures among the reasons it was unable to pay the private security companies it hires but indicated that it was planning to ask for funds from the National Treasury. The PSA condemned the decision to reduce the security capacity in all offices, warning that employees would be exposed to possible attacks and criminal activities such as infrastructure damage and theft. ”The lives of employees are in danger since staff members were previously held hostage at Byron Place in Pretoria and the Krugersdorp office,” the union cautioned, maintaining that the safety of workers cannot be compromised.

It also urged the department to put contingency measures to protect the employees and its infrastructure due to four offices which were forced to close earlier this month in Mpumalanga which had a lack of security. "The department must fast track the process to engage Treasury for funds to appoint permanent security officials. The Department of Home Affairs is defined under security cluster but fails to provide adequate security for their employees,” the union demanded. The PSA has threatened to invoke the dispute mechanism, which might lead to protest action across all Department of Home Affairs offices as employees cannot continue to work under such risky situations.