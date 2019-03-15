An injured person is loaded into an ambulance following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch. Picture: Reuters.

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Jewish Board of Deputies has on Friday condemned in the strongest terms the shootings of worshippers in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. New Zealand suffered its worst mass shooting after 49 people died and more than 20 were seriously injured after an alleged terrorist attack at two mosques in the South Island city of Christchurch.

“We stand up against hate crimes against all religious communities. Our sympathies are with the families of the deceased and our prayers with those injured," the SAJBD said in a statement.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Christchurch. We stand in solidarity with the Muslim community."

African News Agency (ANA)