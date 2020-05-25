SAMRC denies barring staff from talking to the media

Gauteng - The SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) says it has not barred its staff from communicating with the media following reports that the organisation had apologised to the ministry of health about reports made by its president, Professor Glenda Gray. It was reported on Monday that SAMRC had written to the health department's director-general Dr Anban Pillay stating that it apologised for recent comments made by Gray in the media. Gray had been quoted by News24 as saying that Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital had seen increased cases of malnutrition in children. Her comments were criticised by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize who said they were not based on facts and that Gray had said she was merely quoting what had been said by a colleague. Gray's comments were widely criticised and labelled as dangerous. Following that GroundUp reported that Pillay had written to SAMRC requesting that an investigation be conducted into Gray's comments as they had made false allegations against the government.

On Monday News24 reported that SAMRC, through its board chairperson Professor Johnny Mahlangu, had written back to Pillay apologising for Gray's comments and the organisation distanced itself from her comments. The news site said the council was in the process of investigating the damage caused by Gray's comments.

When Independent Media approached the council to confirm whether the contents of the letter were true and whether staff members had been barred from speaking to the media, the council's head of corporate and communications division, Alfred Thutloa, said this was not true.

"The Board has not barred any staff from speaking to the media about our science," Thutloa said. He did not expand further regarding questions about the letter allegedly written to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, there has been growing support for Gray in the academic community, even besides questions remaining about her comments.