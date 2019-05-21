File picture: Independent Media

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) said on Tuesday that its leadership was going to receive a report of alleged grand-scale looting of the union's coffers as they were having a scheduled meeting. This as the Mail & Guardian reported on Tuesday that a damning forensic investigation revealed that millions of rands put aside to keep food on the tables of striking members were redirected to cover some of the union's operational costs and to buy t-shirts.

The forensic investigation was conducted by accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY), into allegations of misappropriation of funds at the country’s largest municipal workers union.

Samwu, whose top officials are currently holding a central executive committee (CEC) meeting, said it had "noted" these reports.

"We have noted media reports regarding union finances and the E&Y forensic report. We will clarify issues after our CEC which is currently underway. The CEC is expected to receive the E&Y report among other things," the union said in a terse statement.

Reports also said Samwu may be placed under state administration after an audit revealed looting of R176 million since 2012, leaving only R538 in the bank by September 2018.

African News Agency (ANA)