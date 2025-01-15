Sanco North West demands action against Mayor accused of extortion

The South African Civic Organisation (Sanco) has demanded action following reports of serious allegations of corruption and maladministration against the Mayor of Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality, Khumalo Molefe. Sanco spokesperson Mzukisi Jam said this week that allegations of corruption, maladministration, and poor service delivery have marred Molefe's tenure.

“According to one of the online media publications, IOL's sources, Councillor Molefe allegedly misused these funds to construct another double-storey house, purchase a BMW for his wife, and acquire several other vehicles, including a Toyota Hilux. “The sources claim that service providers were summoned to secret meetings and coerced into donating to the mayor. One source noted that he has been meeting with service providers regularly. He began by calling private one-on-one meetings in Mmabatho." The organisation highlighted that communities in Seweding, Ramosadi, and other villages near Mahikeng had endured dire living conditions, including months-long sewage spills.

According to Jam, the matter was only addressed after a community march led by Sanco. The organisation's regional secretary, Bennett Masike, and other community members were arrested and are still attending court appearances. Sanco also condemned the diversion of funds earmarked for water services to unrelated projects, such as constructing fire stations and paying preferred service providers. “The civic organisation in the North West is ready to open criminal cases against those exploiting the poor but is allowing the ANC and government to act first. Should the ANC fail to address the allegations, Sanco will escalate its actions by marching to the ANC provincial headquarters in Mahikeng to demand Cllr Molefe’s removal.

“Sanco is deeply concerned about the ANC's silence and lack of accountability regarding these allegations, which have significantly impacted service delivery and the integrity of the liberation movement. Suppose the ANC continues to ignore the situation. In that case, Sanco will also mobilise communities to shut down the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality until Cllr Molefe is removed from public office,” read the statement. Last month, during a press briefing, Mbalula called for evidence to be provided so he could look into the allegations against Molefe. “We will wait for the evidence, but we are aware of the report in terms of the allegations made about our mayor … It is a simple process; our structure there must investigate, and if the evidence comes to anything, it must be acted upon,” Mbalula said.